Letter to the Editor, Feb. 12, 2021: Current Senate trial is of Republican party (4.2)

As the impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate proceeds, consider this: Former President Donald Trump has been impeached, and for the second time. That's done. The trial in the Senate, effectively, is of the Republican Party itself. Do its members support and uphold the constitutional vision that its citizenry has tried, with varying degrees of success, to achieve since the founding of this nation? Or do these senators support a purely partisan political system of government in which the power of the party ultimately is all that matters?