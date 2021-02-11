Letter to the Editor, Feb. 12, 2021: Give tax money back to needy, restaurants

Give tax money back

to needy, restaurants

So Henrico County, in gradual stages this spring, is giving its workers generational raises of 4.4% to 18% in the middle of a pandemic. As a county resident, I find this very disturbing and callous timing when so many residents are hurting. Of course county officials hype it as a deserving raise to teachers to gather support, although with some teachers refusing to go back to in-person learning, that shine might be wearing off.