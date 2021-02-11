Letter to the Editor, Feb. 12, 2021: Give tax money back to needy, restaurants

Give tax money back
to needy, restaurants
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
So Henrico County, in gradual stages this spring, is giving its workers generational raises of 4.4% to 18% in the middle of a pandemic. As a county resident, I find this very disturbing and callous timing when so many residents are hurting. Of course county officials hype it as a deserving raise to teachers to gather support, although with some teachers refusing to go back to in-person learning, that shine might be wearing off.
They praise themselves for doing this without raising taxes. How about giving that money back to taxpayers? Or eliminating the meals tax at a time when restaurants are getting killed? This is just one more example of out-of-touch county officials spending our money.
Dave Jarvis.
Glen Allen.