Letter to the Editor, Feb. 12, 2021: Minimum wage mandate might cut entry positions

Minimum wage mandate

might cut entry positions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The proposed federal mandated minimum wage will have significant negative impact to small businesses trying to recover from COVID-19. However, it also might negatively impact those lower-income individuals it is designed to help.

Companies will be forced to make tough decisions regarding their workforce and look for ways to eliminate positions. Entry-level positions often provide individuals the opportunity to gain experience and learn skills that give them the pathway to long-term careers and better-paying positions. You already see how companies are looking to technology to replace lower-skilled jobs — just look at your local fast-food restaurant and the kiosk now taking your orders. Increasing the minimum wage will result in fewer entry-level positions.

It also is unreasonable to have a set minimum wage for the entire country. There should be costs-of-living adjustments for different areas. Why would high-cost areas have the same wage limit as lower-costs areas across the country? States can establish their own minimum wage. States then can make adjustments if their economy cannot sustain unrealistic high minimum wage limits, such as Virginia’s recent changes.