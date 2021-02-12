Letter to the Editor, Feb. 13, 2021: Bills advance clean water and sanitation

Bills advance clean

water and sanitation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am thrilled that Virginia legislators already are putting into action the hard-learned lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic. Water access is vital as it not only prevents disease spread, but also is essential for life.

The human right to water access resolution, House Joint Resolution 538, championed by Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, resolves that clean drinking water should be affordable for all Virginians. Senate Bill 1396, sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, also focuses on equity, specifically in wastewater treatment and infrastructure. This legislation being considered by the General Assembly is heartening because basic issues like those surrounding water often are overlooked.

Clean, safe water and sanitation should be affordable for all. Water is a critically important resource. Its existence is often only most appreciated in its dearth or complete absence. Virginia’s legislators are on the right track to make it a priority to protect water against pollutants, storm surge, overuse and excessive costs.