Letter to the Editor, Feb. 13, 2021: Drivers still violating hand-held device law

Drivers still violating
hand-held device law
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It's been a little more than a month since the new law restricting usage of held-held devices while driving was enacted. It appears that people are obeying that toothless regulation about as much as they have been following existing laws, such as speeding, running red lights, using turn signals, wearing seat belts, tailgating and using headlights when driving at night or in inclement weather.
Is it too much to ask to be able to take a 10-minute drive around town without having to fear for my life?
Howie Hall.
Richmond.