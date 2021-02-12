Letter to the Editor, Feb. 13, 2021: Notified by phone, vaccine process easy

Notified by phone,

vaccine process easy

My friend and I received our COVID-19 vaccination appointments by phone two days ago. Earlier this week, we arrived at Richmond Raceway early but were directed to a parking spot and entered the building. We had been given our shots and were on our way home before our appointment times. This was a beautifully organized event, and everyone who took care of us was lovely. We two 79-year-olds are so grateful. Congratulations to Henrico County.