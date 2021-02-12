Letter to the Editor, Feb. 13, 2021: Superior technology can aid clean energy

Superior technology

can aid clean energy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Letter to the Editor from Robin Traywick Williams (“Natural gas better than windmills, solar panels) in response to my Letter to the Editor (“Climate change critic? Then offer alternatives”) is thought provoking. This is a discussion we need concerning the existential threat of climate change and how we should address it.

Natural gas is only a bridge fuel to a non-carbon energy environment. Nuclear power is a non-carbon method of producing energy, but we will have to deal with the waste from conventional nuclear power plants indefinitely. If nuclear cold fusion, thorium or molten salt fusion, etc., become viable energy sources they should be used. They are not now. There are negatives associated with all energy sources — but it is vital that this discussion not ignore that carbon emissions drive climate change and fossil fuels contain carbon.

The impact of wind energy generation on birds is an issue — but offshore wind turbines are mostly located where very few birds fly, and house cats and tall buildings kill far more birds.