Letter to the Editor, Feb. 13, 2021: Superior technology can aid clean energy

Superior technology
can aid clean energy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Letter to the Editor from Robin Traywick Williams (“Natural gas better than windmills, solar panels) in response to my Letter to the Editor (“Climate change critic? Then offer alternatives”) is thought provoking. This is a discussion we need concerning the existential threat of climate change and how we should address it.
Natural gas is only a bridge fuel to a non-carbon energy environment. Nuclear power is a non-carbon method of producing energy, but we will have to deal with the waste from conventional nuclear power plants indefinitely. If nuclear cold fusion, thorium or molten salt fusion, etc., become viable energy sources they should be used. They are not now. There are negatives associated with all energy sources — but it is vital that this discussion not ignore that carbon emissions drive climate change and fossil fuels contain carbon.
The impact of wind energy generation on birds is an issue — but offshore wind turbines are mostly located where very few birds fly, and house cats and tall buildings kill far more birds.
I agree with Williams that innovation and technology will help us address climate change. For example, the research and innovation in batteries should be invested heavily. But innovation responds to profit, the artificial cheapness of fossil fuels blocks innovation.
How we make the transition to noncarbon-based energy without negatively impacting low- and middle-income households is a major concern. A small but increasing fee per ton of carbon paid monthly to each household has been shown to increase their expendable income. This is a market-driven method to transition to a noncarbon-based energy world.
Let’s set the example, develop superior technology to use and sell to the world and quickly transition off of carbon based energy before it is too late. That’s the American way.
Fred Roensch.
Richmond.