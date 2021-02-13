Letter to the Editor, Feb. 14, 2021: Fix system first, then consider death penalty

Fix system first, then

consider death penalty

Frank Green’s recent article concerning the abolishment of the death penalty, and how it would change more than one dozen types of capital murder, was missing the main point that not all life sentences mean life. In the article, state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, states “true life without parole is the only fair sentence for the victims,” because he believes any other punishment is inhuman and they still are suffering the same because they never will see freedom again. In this article he fails to mention the countless situations in Virginia when a life sentence didn’t mean life. For example, the murderer of Virginia State Police Officer Michael T. Walter only was sentenced to a netted term of 36 years, not life in prison. The killings haven’t always ceased either. Robert Gleason still managed to strangle his cellmate to death and when moved to a supermax prison, he killed another inmate, finally earning him a death sentence. Gleason’s execution could have saved lives. Even in 1984, six Virginia death row inmates escaped prison. The death penalty stops these criminals from continuously committing their crimes and causing harm/spreading fear. Society constantly uses punishment to deter criminals from unlawful actions, and that shouldn’t stop with people who commit capital murder. Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, made a justifiable claim, proposing two substitute amendments to keep death sentences possible for two types of murder, but these suggestions were voted down. Norment’s suggestions again should be taken into consideration, and the bill should then be presented to the house. Before making this drastic change the federal government also should put its focus on fixing the criminal justice system, where innocent people won’t even have a chance to end up on death row.