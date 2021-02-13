Letter to the Editor, Feb. 14, 2021: No evidence supports death penalty deterrent

No evidence supports

death penalty deterrent

House Bill 2263 in the General Assembly would abolish the death penalty, including for those persons currently under a death sentence. I have mixed feelings about this bill but, I believe it is the right thing to do. First and foremost, there is no credible evidence that the death penalty deters crime more effectively than long terms of imprisonment. States that have death penalty laws do not have lower crime rates or murder rates than states without such laws.

The vast preponderance of the evidence shows that the death penalty more effectively deters crime than imprisonment in deterring murder and that it might even be an incitement to criminal violence. Death penalty states as a group do not have lower rates of criminal homicide than nondeath penalty states. It is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.