Letter to the Editor, Feb. 15, 2021: Raises in Henrico Co. are for all employees

Henrico Co. raises

are for all employees

With respect to Dave Jarvis recent Letter to the Editor stating that Henrico County officials are out-of-touch by providing raises during the pandemic, he neglects to mention that the raises are going to all employees, not just teachers. As for his desire that Henrico should give the surplus back to taxpayers, I simply remind him that Henrico employees indeed are taxpayers. Full disclosure: My daughter works for Henrico, which is one of the top counties in the nation.