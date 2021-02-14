Letter to the Editor, Feb. 15, 2021: Richmond city budget: same old, same old

Richmond city budget:



same old, same old

A recent Times-Dispatch article reported that the Richmond city officials are projecting a $37.5 million budget shortfall. This past week, an article noted that Henrico County officials projected an $80 million budget surplus. Then this past Thursday, it was reported that Hanover County officials projected a $32.7 million budget surplus.

It is well documented that Richmond collects $1.20 per $100 in real estate taxes per year, while Henrico collects 87 cents per $100 and Hanover collects 81 cents per $100. One could delve into population counts, tax collection rates, tax amnesty programs allowed etc., or if you’re a city resident, you simply could look back to the November election and realize with no surprise: Those results project four more years of a city budget that will be more of the same.