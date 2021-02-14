Letter to the Editor, Feb. 15, 2021: Vaccine registrations baffle health workers

Vaccine registrations

baffle health workers

I live in Chesterfield County. For COVID-19 vaccinations, I am in the Chesterfield Health District in Phase 1b. I registered for a vaccination two weeks ago but have no proof that I did, such as a confirmation email. When I called the Chesterfield County Health Department for an update, I found out that it: (1) can’t confirm my registration; (2) has no idea where I am in the line; and (3) doesn't know the criteria for calling registered persons. As a precaution, the agent again registered me. That makes the list longer and creates duplicate registrations.