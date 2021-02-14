Letter to the Editor, Feb. 15, 2021: Vaccine registrations baffle health workers

Vaccine registrations
baffle health workers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I live in Chesterfield County. For COVID-19 vaccinations, I am in the Chesterfield Health District in Phase 1b. I registered for a vaccination two weeks ago but have no proof that I did, such as a confirmation email. When I called the Chesterfield County Health Department for an update, I found out that it: (1) can’t confirm my registration; (2) has no idea where I am in the line; and (3) doesn't know the criteria for calling registered persons. As a precaution, the agent again registered me. That makes the list longer and creates duplicate registrations.
Here’s a suggestion: Post a message on the health district’s website that states what its agents don’t know. That would save time both for the residents and the agents. On the plus side, the agent was very pleasant. The Virginia Department of Health is a joke on COVID-19 vaccinations, but its residents are not laughing.
John Seelke.
Moseley.