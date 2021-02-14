Letter to the Editor, Feb. 15, 2021: VMI's single-sanction approach: dismissal

VMI's single-sanction
approach: dismissal
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In 2020, nearly 1,000 cadets at the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy ensnared themselves in cheating scandals. These cadets sacrificed their honor by choosing the easy wrong over the difficult right.
These scandals create another problem: Penalties will vary for the same transgression. For example, contrary to West Point regulations, cadets who participated in the cheating ring represented the academy at the Liberty Bowl, while others were dismissed or remediated. The academies’ multisanction honor systems allow administrators to selectively reprimand, creating an unfair system that is unequally applied.
Compare this to the single-sanction approach employed at Virginia Military Institute (VMI), Washington and Lee University (W&L) and the University of Virginia (UVA). At each school, persons convicted of an honor offense face one punishment: dismissal. While 2020 saw massive cheating scandals at all three major service academies, nothing of the sort occurred at VMI, W&L or UVA.
The Washington Post’s claims concerning VMI’s Honor Code have placed VMI under scrutiny, but these reports lack substance and truthfulness. While I expect Gov. Ralph Northam’s investigation of VMI will bring truth to light and facilitate positive change, when factually merited, premature conclusions from some are disheartening.
I was saddened to see callous threats against VMI while the school cooperates with that investigation, made by state Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax. Howell should exercise the same integrity, impartiality and intellectual rigor that I demand of my VMI family. We must reject quibbling, question the unspoken, demand thoroughness and refrain from premature, unsubstantiated conclusions.
VMI’s honor system bedrocks the trust that typifies the VMI community. We teach that system, share in its application and hold ourselves accountable. The code — “A Cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, nor tolerate those who do” — is applied fairly, equitably and without prejudice. We demand the same from Howell and our elected officials.
Benjamin Denton.
Richmond.