Letter to the Editor, Feb. 15, 2021: VMI's single-sanction approach: dismissal

VMI's single-sanction

approach: dismissal

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 2020, nearly 1,000 cadets at the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy ensnared themselves in cheating scandals. These cadets sacrificed their honor by choosing the easy wrong over the difficult right.

These scandals create another problem: Penalties will vary for the same transgression. For example, contrary to West Point regulations, cadets who participated in the cheating ring represented the academy at the Liberty Bowl, while others were dismissed or remediated. The academies’ multisanction honor systems allow administrators to selectively reprimand, creating an unfair system that is unequally applied.

Compare this to the single-sanction approach employed at Virginia Military Institute (VMI), Washington and Lee University (W&L) and the University of Virginia (UVA). At each school, persons convicted of an honor offense face one punishment: dismissal. While 2020 saw massive cheating scandals at all three major service academies, nothing of the sort occurred at VMI, W&L or UVA.