Letter to the Editor, Feb. 16, 2021: End death penalty, refocus on reform

End death penalty,

refocus on reform

The General Assembly should abolish the death penalty and vote the bill into law. The penalty callously has been used for centuries as a form of punishment. The death penalty, based in classism as well as racism, is a inhumane form of punishment. The costs to the state exceed what is a reasonable expense for its negative impact. House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, noted that the death penalty is an inhumane punishment that should have been eliminated years ago. According to an article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch written by Frank Green, as of 2019, Black people in America make up 13% of the U.S., but more than 40% are death row inmates. The death penalty not only is racially inequitable but it also is expensive. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the costs of the penalty are far more expensive than a system utilizing life without parole. The appeals and lengthy trials involved in the death penalty are factors for its high cost. An article on the website The Balance discussed how a Susquehanna University report showed that an inmate on death row cost $1.12 million more than a regular inmate across all states. Ultimately, the costs of executions of inmates are an economic burden on government budgets. The prison system was designed to drive reform and create a structured environment to reintroduce those who committed crimes back into society so that they can add value and learn from their experiences. The removal of the death penalty as a form of punishment will allow the state to refocus on the true intent of its prison system, and drive accountability of actions and reform.