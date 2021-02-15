Letter to the Editor, Feb. 16, 2021: Low-emission vehicle availability will slow act

Low-emission vehicle

In the General Assembly, House Bill 1965 regarding low-emission vehicles does not take into account how difficult and costly it would be to implement. This bill might be a good move to help battle air pollution, but it is not attainable at this time. A study by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy found that to rebate 13,000 gas vehicles, it would cost upwards of $43 million. Despite the expense, Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, at a town meeting, said the public is driving legislators to do something about the environment because new options exist. Another problem is the difficulty in everyone being able to own a low-emissions vehicle. It might be difficult for those who make less money to purchase the lower-emission vehicles. Used gas vehicles can be sold for $2,000, but used electric cars practically go for the same price at which they were purchased because they are so new. As technology advances and such cars are made at lower prices, the more attainable this bill will be. For now, however, it just doesn't work because it would cost too much money to be effective. The House bill is something that needs to happen when it is possible. There is a need to lower air pollution and 49% comes from transportation, so this is a smart bill — but in the future, when technological advances will make this cheaper and easier to accomplish.