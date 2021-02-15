Letter to the Editor, Feb. 16, 2021: Virus policies one of rights eliminated

Virus policies one

of rights eliminated

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently went on an international flight and, both in the U.S. and the foreign country, the airports mandated wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing, yet while boarding, we were elbow to elbow. There was not an empty seat on the flight. We were packed in like sardines. Yet while eating and drinking, no one had to wear a mask while sitting next to another passenger.

The airport bar was packed, and again, no masks. So why can the airlines fly at full capacity to make a profit but restaurants must operate at 50% capacity, offer takeout options and have reduced hours?

I could continue with examples of the inequities being placed on many businesses while not on others. But none of it is logical.

I am respectful of the fear that many people feel about the virus. It seems that the government is trying to scare us with mandates on what we should or should not do for protection, and these tend to frequently change once another expert has an opinion.

To my point — now they are saying that wearing two masks is better than one. Then, why not wear three masks?