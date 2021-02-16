Letter to the Editor, Feb. 17, 2021: Just say 'no' to idea to use marijuana profits

Just say 'no' to idea

to use marijuana profits

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney's op-ed in Tuesday's RTD, "Legalize marijuana now and reinvest in Virginia's children," is the perfect example of a manipulative act that you are warned about in relationships.

Manipulative people will act like they have your best interests at heart and will make themselves sound like they are doing something for the most noble cause, so you will look like the awful person for disagreeing with them.

Stoney's article uses children and education as the carrot to pass marijuana legalization. There is no question that we need help getting children a quality education, and I agree that medical uses of marijuana should be considered. However, to tie the legalization of marijuana to the education of children, with all the destruction that this can bring, is in the words of former first lady Nancy Reagan, the perfect time to "just say no."

Kerry Torres Ross.