Letter to the Editor, Feb. 17, 2021: Keep EV plugged in, no mobility worries

Keep EV plugged in,

no mobility worries

Any EV owner knows that when the vehicle is parked, it's charging. When you arrive at home, you connect the car and it charges until you drive again. So you're always leaving with a "full tank."Once the charging action becomes reflex, you don't worry about being "fueled." So the power went out? Virtually every electric car for sale today has enough range to handle three to four days of normal errand-running and commuting if the charger isn't working. Realistically, nobody will take a 200+ mile trip if the weather is severe enough to lose electric power. So, the house might be cold and, but you still can go somewhere.