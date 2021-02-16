Letter to the Editor, Feb. 17, 2021: Keep EV plugged in, no mobility worries

Keep EV plugged in,
no mobility worries
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Tuesday's Opinions pages mentioned Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the weekend's storm. Any experienced owner had no more mobility problems than anyone owning an internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered automobile. Such a car already was charged when the storm hit.
Any EV owner knows that when the vehicle is parked, it's charging. When you arrive at home, you connect the car and it charges until you drive again. So you're always leaving with a "full tank."Once the charging action becomes reflex, you don't worry about being "fueled." So the power went out? Virtually every electric car for sale today has enough range to handle three to four days of normal errand-running and commuting if the charger isn't working. Realistically, nobody will take a 200+ mile trip if the weather is severe enough to lose electric power. So, the house might be cold and, but you still can go somewhere.
We definitely need a radically more expanded charging infrastructure. But to keep things in perspective:
Fifty-state, mass-market EVs have been available for 10 years. We've got a charging infrastructure, although a barebones one. Going back to the early days of the ICE-powered automobile, the mass-market automobile first appeared in 1903 (Curved Dash Oldsmobile), and the first Ford Model T was made in 1908. Yet the first gas station didn't appear until 1915 — which meant that those early owners spent the first 12 years finding a drug store that could sell them a couple of gallons of gasoline.