Letter to the Editor, Feb. 18, 2021: Accident emphasizes safety in river rafting

Accident emphasizes
safety in river rafting
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, is a day of internal reflection for me because of a much different reason. Three years ago on that date, a member of our outdoor community was lost to the natural power of the mighty James River. As an experienced whitewater enthusiast, I have been searching to gain meaning and purpose from the heartbreaking event since it happened. While my efforts will continue, the lesson so far is that education and experience are the most valuable tools for river accident prevention.
The local whitewater community is not composed of thrill-seeking adrenaline junkies. Depending on the river level, you might see paddlers surfing at Z Dam Portage, navigating Hollywood Rapids or cartwheeling in the Pipeline Rapids. But don’t let other things cloud your view — most paddlers are explorers and athletes with years of experience. The skills required to do this sport still are evolving as the technology of gear and the knowledge of instructors grows.
Every year, it becomes harder to find spaces at the Pony Pasture and Reedy Creek parking lots. The days of the Pipeline Rapids being the best kept secret in RVA are disappearing. As the locations of jump rocks and rope swings go viral in our unique urban jungle, the awareness of river levels should spread as well.
Before starting your warm weather adventures this season, type “James River level Richmond” into Google. Click on the National Weather Service link, and look at the forecast. Every level has a different character, and most outfitters will recommend a guide and a life jacket above 5 feet (4,500 cubic feet per second). Our river might run wild, but our participation with it can safely be managed with the proper instruction.
Michael "Action Mike" Stratton.
Richmond.