Letter to the Editor, Feb. 18, 2021: Accident emphasizes safety in river rafting

Accident emphasizes

safety in river rafting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, is a day of internal reflection for me because of a much different reason. Three years ago on that date, a member of our outdoor community was lost to the natural power of the mighty James River. As an experienced whitewater enthusiast, I have been searching to gain meaning and purpose from the heartbreaking event since it happened. While my efforts will continue, the lesson so far is that education and experience are the most valuable tools for river accident prevention.

The local whitewater community is not composed of thrill-seeking adrenaline junkies. Depending on the river level, you might see paddlers surfing at Z Dam Portage, navigating Hollywood Rapids or cartwheeling in the Pipeline Rapids. But don’t let other things cloud your view — most paddlers are explorers and athletes with years of experience. The skills required to do this sport still are evolving as the technology of gear and the knowledge of instructors grows.