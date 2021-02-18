Letter to the Editor, Feb. 18, 2021: Clean Economy Act focuses on automobiles

Clean Economy Act

focuses on automobiles

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 2020, in a move to improve the environment, Virginia passed a Clean Economy Act. However, in 2025, the focus will be strictly on vehicles. Virginia plans to update the clean car standards, in hopes of eliminating carbon emissions. Considering that about 48% of Virginia’s emissions come from transportation, this act must enforced.

Our carbon footprint will impact future generations and the environment, so it is important to eliminate it as much as possible. Some of these impacts include things relating to climate change, or even just dangerous gases, specifically carbon dioxide. If these gases are eliminated, it could create the potential prevention of $3 million premature deaths yearly by 2100.

Despite all of the good, there still are some concerns of how this will work — one of the main speculations being the number of charging stations around the U.S., specifically near Virginia. As of now, Virginia only has 2,000 charging stations, which is one station every 21.4 square miles. However, this should not be an issue since the average electric car can run 250 miles per charge, according to the University of California, Davis, research.