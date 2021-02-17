Letter to the Editor, Feb. 18, 2021: Food is available, where are people?

Food is available,
where are people?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I work with a small food distribution program in Highland Springs. Before COVID-19 we would have 35 to 50 people at the twice-a-month distribution. Now we average fewer than 17 guests every two weeks.
Before the virus, food insecurity in Virginia was reported at 9% by the Northwestern University Institute for Policy Research.
Post-COVID-19 it has jumped to 22%. There is food to distribute and there is a need for food. Where are the people? What can be done to inform and encourage people to visit the free food distribution programs that are offered in their area?
Marshall Johnson.
Mechanicsville.