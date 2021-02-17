Letter to the Editor, Feb. 18, 2021: Food is available, where are people?

Food is available,

where are people?

I work with a small food distribution program in Highland Springs. Before COVID-19 we would have 35 to 50 people at the twice-a-month distribution. Now we average fewer than 17 guests every two weeks.

Before the virus, food insecurity in Virginia was reported at 9% by the Northwestern University Institute for Policy Research.

Post-COVID-19 it has jumped to 22%. There is food to distribute and there is a need for food. Where are the people? What can be done to inform and encourage people to visit the free food distribution programs that are offered in their area?