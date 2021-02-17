Letter to the Editor, Feb. 18, 2021: Halting oil production could be very costly

Halting oil production

could be very costly

Until China, the world's largest polluting nation, acknowledges and makes some measurable effort to control its pollution, then our political hysteria must calm down quite a lot. Let our universities continue research into an alternative to petroleum. Until a substitute is found, we cannot do without fossil fuels.

Why not, you might ask. Most Americans do not realize more than 6,000 byproducts are made from oil. Foremost is gasoline and jet fuel. How many of us use combustion engines such as lawn mowers? You say I have an electric one. Well, where do you get that electricity? Where would you get the electricity to recharge that electric federal fleet President Joe Biden wants? Right, from a fossil-fuel burning plant. Imagine Washington, D.C., with 300,000 solar panels and 50,000 windmills. Use Wikipedia to see the list of everyday products.