Letter to the Editor, Feb. 18, 2021: If using lotto, alcohol funds, why not 'pot'?

If using lotto, alcohol

funds, why not 'pot'?

I am writing in response to recent Letters to the Editor suggesting we not use profits from the sale of marijuana to support funding education for moral and ethical reasons. Does this mean we should stop using money from the sale of lottery tickets and alcohol? As a teacher in the city of Richmond, I support the use of profits made from the sale of legalized marijuana. Educators have a lot of work to do to help our children acquire the skills that were lost during the pandemic, and we need to add additional hours and safe environments in order to do this. This will entail additional funding and I, for one, would take money from any source available for the benefit of our children and their futures, as well as the future of our city.