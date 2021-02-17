Letter to the Editor, Feb. 18, 2021: New consumer data act offers needed protection

New consumer data act

offers needed protection

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Consumer Data Protection Act, with bills pending in both the House of Delegates and the state Senate, is an act that could give internet users in Virginia more power over how their data is sold and used on the web. This bill is intended to give rights to consumers to access, correct and have it be deleted, according to a recent article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

This bill could be a major step forward in Virginia as we would be the second state to pass this data privacy law.

The bill is a huge gain for consumers to find out just how much of their traffic is shared for better or for worse and is huge for internet privacy and data collection as a whole.

"The law would apply to businesses that control or process data for at least 100,000 people or commercial entities that generate at least 50% of their revenue from the sale and processing of consumer data of at least 25,000 customers. Small and midsize businesses effectively would be exempted,” according to a report in The Times-Dispatch.