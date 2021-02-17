Letter to the Editor, Feb. 18, 2021: Plastics industry? Examine, then act

Plastics industry?

Examine, then act

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a Monday op-ed, Brett Vassey, president and CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, paints a rosy picture of a technology the plastic industry is pushing in states across the country. What the plastics industry really is seeking are loopholes in environmental regulations to make it easier to site these solid waste management facilities by pursuing legislation that literally defines the problems away.

All the truck traffic, noise, litter and odors associated with handling solid waste prompted the General Assembly years ago to adopt laws that ensure neighbors are informed and consulted before such a disruptive facility is sited in their community. These plastic waste processing facilities would appear to share all these problems and more.

The House of Delegates, in considering similar legislation, has opted to recommend a study of this technology before passing legislation that greenlights such facilities. That seems like a much more prudent course.

Glen Besa.