Letter to the Editor, Feb. 19, 2021: Mob violence, racial justice: similar roots?

Mob violence, racial
justice: similar roots?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Some folks on Fox News are equating the violence carried out by the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol with the violence that occurred during some of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests in response to the killing of George Floyd. They imply that a double standard exists — saying that the folks who stormed the Capitol are being prosecuted to the max whereas, in their view, the folks who looted and burned property, and harassed law enforcement officers during the BLM protests have gotten off relatively scot-free. In theory, both outbreaks equally should be condemned and prosecuted.
One difference is that the BLM-related violence is seen as understandable; the George Floyd murder simply was the last straw. The BLM-related violence thus is undergirded by a sense of righteous retribution. Maybe this type of violence should be given a pass?
Mindless thuggery and hatred of law enforcement were evident in both outbreaks of violence; each committed by people who were or are feeling oppressed and unappreciated. Should the violence of the rioters, who were duped by Fox and former president Donald Trump and who, until he was elected, felt estranged from our national political discussion, be condemned any more or less than that perpetrated in the name of racial justice? This is a difficult question to answer but it’s one that must be answered in a way that makes our democracy stronger and our people less polarized.