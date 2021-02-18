Letter to the Editor, Feb. 19, 2021: The benefits of giving start small, grow bigger

The benefits of giving

start small, grow bigger

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Whether it’s flowers, chocolate, food, money, a hand-written note or even our time, when we focus on giving, not getting, we are reminded of our impact on the community.

We are role models, not just to children but to adults, too. Teaching everyone about philanthropy develops community awareness, social responsibility and skills on how to be a good neighbor. These are important life lessons that instill the power of sharing.

Our impacts go beyond local. The air we breathe globally is transferred. The water we use does not go away but is reused elsewhere. The food we eat was grown (or made) somewhere. And it’s not just humans who use these resources — every plant, every microbe, every animal, every insect.

Our daily decisions including what we purchase, how we transport ourselves and what we eat/drink should not be taken lightly. Perhaps the idea that even the smallest decisions globally can have large effects (the butterfly effect) should have us again reflect on how we choose to tread through life.