Letter to the Editor, Feb. 2, 2021: Focus on vaccinating those who are willing

Focus on vaccinating

those who are willing

We hear on television and read in the newspapers often about minorities, especially Blacks, being reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Might we be better served, however, if we concentrate our efforts on vaccinating those who want to be vaccinated and can’t seem to find a way to get one?

I know one friend who, because of his religious beliefs, refuses to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 or flu vaccines. On the other hand, I know several Blacks — myself and my brother included, both older than age 75 — who are registered with the Virginia Department of Health (when it had registrations) and the Henrico County Health Department and who call the Bon Secours hotline daily without success. Maybe if we devote more energy to vaccinating those who are willing, we will have more minorities vaccinated, as well as community ambassadors to encourage those who are reluctant. Just a thought.