Letter to the Editor, Feb. 20, 2021: Legalizing marijuana does not offer justice

Legalizing marijuana

does not offer justice

As Virginia lawmakers persist in trying to legalize marijuana and create a new era in the illegal drugs market, they are creating another problem in order to solve an ongoing problem in society. The lawmakers’ intention in marijuana legalization is to end the disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws. A study has shown that between 2010 and 2019, Blacks were arrested 3.5 times and convicted 3.9 times more than whites in Virginia for marijuana possession. So legalizing marijuana does not establish a fair ground for justice.

Legalizing marijuana and opening the path for possession in Virginia are not the roads to establish justice and ensure fair law enforcement among Backs or other minorities. The Virginia lawmakers are reaching the branch of the issue without focusing on the root. Legalizing and distributing marijuana in the communities is the way to attract people, and hence, add more to the list that is overwhelmed by alcohol and tobacco products. Diminishing the disproportionate law enforcement begins with personnel, and the ethical duty and beliefs they are holding. Legalizing marijuana is a distraction from solving the racial injustice by Virginia lawmakers. Instead of educating the young and Blacks about the risky habit of marijuana, and trying to change the marijuana smoking culture, our delegates and senators are attempting to remove the barriers and clear the path for Blacks to have an easy access to marijuana.