Letter to the Editor, Feb. 20, 2021: Raise a cup of coffee to unsung heroes

Raise a cup of coffee

to unsung heroes

I would like to raise my coffee mug and salute all newspaper carriers who, despite this pandemic virus we now face together, are risking their well-being to deliver the news to the many readers every day. To this senior citizen, while reading the paper with my cup of coffee, I smile with pride.

During these unusual times of stress, uncertainty and civil unrest happening throughout our country, my carrier has scored brownie points with me for unusual kindness and thoughtfulness. During recent days of ice and snow, the paper always has been neatly wrapped in plastic and left in my driveway. One day, the paper was even left on the front porch. One only had to follow the footprints in the ice or snow to the mailbox paper holder, yard or front porch.