Letter to the Editor, Feb. 20, 2021: When wind power fails, back-up system needed

When wind power fails,

backup system needed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is terrible to read about the misery being endured by more than 2 million households and businesses in Texas with freezing weather and no electricity. The electricity shortage is due to the fact that Texas legislators made a quick move away from fossil fuels and the state now generates more than 20% of its electricity from wind power. However, the turbines called on to generate that power froze and simply failed. There is a serious reliability issue.

It reminds me of this past summer when California had rolling blackouts because of a shortage of reliable electricity production. California's problem was that the politicians — in their desire to go with green energy — closed a large portion of its natural gas electrical generation at the stroke of a pen. California has shuttered enough natural gas production of electricity to power more than 5 million homes. Obviously, the citizens of California still need some of that shuttered electrical generation.