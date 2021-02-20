Letter to the Editor, Feb. 21, 2021: Can EVs survive change in sub-zero weather?

Can EVs survive change

in subzero weather?

According to recent reports, electric vehicles (EVs) are the future for America. My question — where will the power come from to charge the batteries? Not a problem you say; solar power and giant windmills will take care of it. That's great, but what happens when snow, ice and arctic temperatures cause millions to lose their power for extended periods of time? Windmills are frozen and liquid propane gas won't flow in below-zero arctic temperatures. Charging stations are useless. What about the massive brownouts we hear about in California? No need to worry, according to the climate change pundits. Car manufacturers tell us cars will be able to go 250 miles on one charge. You'd better get a good pair of walking shoes to keep in your car. Richmond to Raleigh is about 170 miles. That means you'll only get about halfway back home before your car stalls out on the highway with a dead battery and no charging station for miles. Are EVs really the wave of the future? Think about it.