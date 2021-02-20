Letter to the Editor, Feb. 21, 2021: Senate kills bill about Dominion over-earnings

Senate kills bill about

Dominion overearnings

Kudos to Patrick Wilson for his recent report that the Virginia Senate killed a bill that would have addressed the over-earnings of Dominion Energy, and that the eight state senators who voted against the bill had accepted a combined $1.2 million in campaign donations from Dominion and Appalachian Power. It can't be a surprise that Virginia citizens have some of the highest bills in the country. America Promise: Money Out VA, which focuses on getting big money out of politics, has testified in favor of the nearly a dozen campaign finance bills introduced this session. However, only two House bills have survived: A joint resolution (HJ 526) sponsored by Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, establishing a study commission, and House Bill 1952 sponsored by Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, that limits the use of campaign funds for personal use. These bills easily passed the House but these modest steps now are at risk of dying in the Senate, solidifying Virginia's reputation as a pay-to-play state. That's not what Virginians want.