Letter to the Editor, Feb. 21, 2021: Sundays no longer focus on church, family

Sundays no longer

focus on church, family

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I remember when Sunday was considered a day of rest. You could sleep a bit later but not so late that you'd miss church services with your family. You sat with the other members of your community and their families to hopefully hear inspiring words that somehow would relieve your fears or anxiety. You needed solitude and assurances that everything would get better. You prayed that your sins would be forgiven (all of them no matter how big or small). For all of us are not perfect.

After church, most of us returned home for the normal Sunday lunch at home, since dining out at a restaurant was reserved for very special occasions. Our lunch was the typical Italian meal of salad, garlic bread (to keep Dracula at bay plus prevent kissing), spaghetti with meatballs or sausage, and Italian cookies, a real treat. After we cleared the table, we washed, dried and put away the dishes. There were no dishwashers in my neighborhood. Every child had chores to do, even on Sundays. Imagine that — child labor.