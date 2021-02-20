Letter to the Editor, Feb. 21, 2021: Sundays no longer focus on church, family

Sundays no longer
focus on church, family
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I remember when Sunday was considered a day of rest. You could sleep a bit later but not so late that you'd miss church services with your family. You sat with the other members of your community and their families to hopefully hear inspiring words that somehow would relieve your fears or anxiety. You needed solitude and assurances that everything would get better. You prayed that your sins would be forgiven (all of them no matter how big or small). For all of us are not perfect.
After church, most of us returned home for the normal Sunday lunch at home, since dining out at a restaurant was reserved for very special occasions. Our lunch was the typical Italian meal of salad, garlic bread (to keep Dracula at bay plus prevent kissing), spaghetti with meatballs or sausage, and Italian cookies, a real treat. After we cleared the table, we washed, dried and put away the dishes. There were no dishwashers in my neighborhood. Every child had chores to do, even on Sundays. Imagine that — child labor.
After lunch, it was time to visit both sets of grandparents. They all were immigrants (simple folks who raised a first generation by working on the railroad, sweeping factory floors, doing laundry, or sewing and tailoring suits and dresses from patterns). They were not rich but family was their gold and silver. They looked forward to this one day when their children and grandchildren would visit for just a few hours. I never realized how precious those moments were to them.
Today it has all changed. Sunday is just like any other day. Most stores are open except for the few who honor their beliefs/traditions. Attendance at church is passe, you only need to attend on Christmas, Easter, etc. God understands. You will get to Him when you have a chance. Now we are: me first (riches, fame) and God second.
Larry Constantine.
South Chesterfield.