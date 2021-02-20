Letter to the Editor, Feb. 21, 2021: Trump's achievements remain after departure

Trump's achievements

remain after departure

Former President Donald Trump never should have run for that office. He is a billionaire street fighter who had to deal with labor unions in New York City. When Trump first ran for office, he promised to be presidential should he be elected in 2016. He couldn’t because he was a product of his past. He psychologically was unable to accept defeat and thus he created the atmosphere that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by irresponsible citizens.