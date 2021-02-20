Letter to the Editor, Feb. 21, 2021: Trump's achievements remain after departure

Trump's achievements
remain after departure
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Former President Donald Trump never should have run for that office. He is a billionaire street fighter who had to deal with labor unions in New York City. When Trump first ran for office, he promised to be presidential should he be elected in 2016. He couldn’t because he was a product of his past. He psychologically was unable to accept defeat and thus he created the atmosphere that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by irresponsible citizens.
That said, many of his accomplishments are noteworthy, with Operation Warp Speed the most significant. The fact that a vaccine was developed in only nine months versus many years will save thousands of American lives, including mine. In addition, Trump created a booming economy prior to the pandemic. Other accomplishments included tax reforms, the creation of Space Force (a new branch of the U.S. Armed Services), the 450-mile border wall, helping with a Mideast Peace success along with strong support for Israel, taming North Korea, appointing three judges to the U.S. Supreme Court and rebuilding the military. I believe in giving credit when it is deserved.
Paul Schoenbaum.
Richmond.