Letter to the Editor, Feb. 22, 2021: 'Bipartisan support' not Republican way

'Bipartisan support'

not Republican way

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Does anyone think Republicans in Congress would be reaching out for bipartisan support if the conditions were reversed? They merely would be stalling for time to do nothing and spend no money on helping the average person in this country get through one of the worst crises America has known in generations.

The GOP has made its priorities very clear, and has no problem using its power when it is available, such as confirming a U.S. Supreme Court Justice with only weeks left in an outgoing president's term. In fact, 45 of 50 current Republican senators still support Trump.

So for goodness sake, or for the sake of goodness, Democrats shouldn't wait any longer. They should use legislative reconciliation to pass COVID-19 relief and increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. While they're at it, they also should forgive student debt, expand Medicare and Medicaid, and pass the Green New Deal. This country needs help.

John Lamberta.