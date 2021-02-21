Letter to the Editor, Feb. 22, 2021: Human Rights Act offers safer workplace

Human Rights Act
offers safer workplace
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I applaud the courage shown by state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, in introducing the Virginia Human Rights Act, Senate Bill 868, which clarifies the definition of workplace and sexual harassment. She did so despite repeated interruptions from her white male colleagues. As a Black woman, she builds on women of color’s powerful legacy of leading the fight to end sexual violence for all. As a white woman, I am grateful for their bravery and humbled by how much I still have to learn about real solidarity.
In my own district, though, I feel profoundly betrayed by the actions of state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond. He colluded with Republicans in killing the bill McClellan championed. As a #MeToo survivor, I can attest to the lasting pain that sexual violence of any kind can cause. For those who have been victimized, dealing with the resulting trauma can exact devastating costs — emotionally, physically, financially and professionally. The votes of legislators such as Morrissey tell survivors such as myself that our heartbreak and suffering don’t matter.
Thankfully, a similar Virginia Human Rights Act has been introduced, House Bill 2155. Such a policy would support safer, more productive workplaces. It also better accounts for the reality of trauma recovery than our current policy; survivors would have two years to file a discrimination complaint, rather than only 180 days. We must change our law to protect the whole workforce, especially women of color, who are even less likely than white women to report harassment.