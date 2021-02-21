Letter to the Editor, Feb. 22, 2021: Human Rights Act offers safer workplace

Human Rights Act

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud the courage shown by state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, in introducing the Virginia Human Rights Act, Senate Bill 868, which clarifies the definition of workplace and sexual harassment. She did so despite repeated interruptions from her white male colleagues. As a Black woman, she builds on women of color’s powerful legacy of leading the fight to end sexual violence for all. As a white woman, I am grateful for their bravery and humbled by how much I still have to learn about real solidarity.

In my own district, though, I feel profoundly betrayed by the actions of state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond. He colluded with Republicans in killing the bill McClellan championed. As a #MeToo survivor, I can attest to the lasting pain that sexual violence of any kind can cause. For those who have been victimized, dealing with the resulting trauma can exact devastating costs — emotionally, physically, financially and professionally. The votes of legislators such as Morrissey tell survivors such as myself that our heartbreak and suffering don’t matter.