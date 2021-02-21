Letter to the Editor, Feb. 22, 2021:Set aside differences to support each other

Set aside differences

to support each other

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This letter is in response to a recent Letter to the Editor by John Schuiteman about the similar roots between mob violence and racial justice.

The earlier letter said that Fox News had implied that a double standard exists because folks who stormed the U.S. Capitol are being prosecuted to the max whereas the folks who participated in Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests have gotten off relatively scot-free.

As a member of the baby boomer generation, I have found throughout the decades of our many politicized movements, we have witnessed the burning of cities and bras, giving birth to the protests of BLM marchers, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) actions and the Women's Liberation Movement, just to name a few. All these have been fighting centuries of oppression for those ostracized as being considered different.