Letter to the Editor, Feb. 22, 2021:Set aside differences to support each other

Set aside differences
to support each other
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This letter is in response to a recent Letter to the Editor by John Schuiteman about the similar roots between mob violence and racial justice.
The earlier letter said that Fox News had implied that a double standard exists because folks who stormed the U.S. Capitol are being prosecuted to the max whereas the folks who participated in Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests have gotten off relatively scot-free.
As a member of the baby boomer generation, I have found throughout the decades of our many politicized movements, we have witnessed the burning of cities and bras, giving birth to the protests of BLM marchers, the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) actions and the Women's Liberation Movement, just to name a few. All these have been fighting centuries of oppression for those ostracized as being considered different.
Recently, many actions — such as the removal of all Confederacy representation, painting red states blue, trying to change history and political lines with protest marches, property fires and insurgent confrontations — unfortunately have not changed the many years of bigotry, and as a people, we haven’t blended into a unified nation.
As long as we have leaders who hold similar views to Dr. Walter Plecker, the first registrar of Virginia's Bureau of Vital Statistics from 1912 to1946, a white supremacist who used his position to systematically oppress blacks and native Americans, our fight for racial and gender equality will continue. Because what truly keeps us apart is the huge separation in our class system.
That’s why our news stations, celebrities, politicians and some of those who are privileged continue their elementary school tug-of-wars and teeter-totter games. The only way to divide us is to act as the wizard behind the curtain.
An insurgent is an insurgent, and the only way to fight the power is to set aside our differences, come together as one people and support one another in standing eye to eye with those who still lead with an opposite mindset.
Rick Knight.
Henrico.