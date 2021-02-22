Letter to the Editor, Feb. 23, 2021: Facts were incomplete in Texas power letter

Facts were incomplete

Melvin Richardson's Letter to the Editor on Saturday concerning the Texas electricity shortage is an incomplete story. The letter said that the shortage happened because of the the state made a quick move away from fossil fuels, generating 20% of its electricity from wind power which froze "and simply failed." The "serious reliability issue" he calls out actually is caused by the state's providers not making the effort to winterize the turbines. States such as Alaska, Pennsylvania, etc. do that and have not experienced such massive troubles. This past week, even a nuclear power plant near the Gulf of Mexico shut down.

A recent article in The Wall Street Journal points to examples of unpreparedness: "Such mechanical problems might have been avoided if operators had chosen to equip their plants like those that operate in traditional cold-weather states." The article points to wind and solar power being among the cheapest sources of electricity. Preparing wind and solar equipment and gas infrastructure for cold weather no doubt would result in higher energy prices. But that may be offset by the lower costs of more renewable sources, properly prepared and installed, in the mix.