Letter to the Editor, Feb. 23, 2021: Megadump mailer infers insider/outsider stances

Megadump mailer infers

insider/outsider stances

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a time when our country is divided, when we socially are isolated due to COVID-19, a time when political unrest is paramount, when news is too troubling to bear — in such a time, I am being told I am an insider and you, an outsider? This is what recently happened to me: I live in Cumberland County. I received a mass mailer from a corporate trash company telling me the insider/outsider scenario — not once but twice.

Green Ridge/County Waste decided to present this position in their public campaign soliciting support for a proposed state-of-the-art recycling and waste management facility in Cumberland County. This angle divides the people, placing us, you and me, in one or the other category. Dividing those who are in Cumberland County, assuming my district, from any other citizen of the county, state and, yes, even the country, under the false pretense that "we" (insider) want their multistate, megadump in our county and "hey" (outsider) want to take that away from "us" (insider plus County Waste).