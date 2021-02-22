Letter to the Editor, Feb. 23, 2021: More details about Texas power failures

More details about

Texas power failures

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Wind turbines were not the major cause for the power outages in Texas. The main cause was the failure of natural gas-powered electrical plants. A recent Letter to the Editor from Melvin Richardson parrots the false narrative started by the Republican Texas governor, Greg Abbott, and perpetuated on conservative media that wind turbine failures caused the outages. Wind recently has surpassed coal in Texas power generation, which might be causing increased efforts by vested interests to misrepresent facts and disparage renewable energy sources.

Dan Woodfin, the director of system operations for Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which is responsible for about 90% of the power distribution in Texas, stated that frozen wind turbines contributed less than 13% of the outages. The major losses came from outages at natural gas-powered electrical generation. Wind turbines might have exceeded the amount of wind-powered generation that normally is expected this time of year, even though some units were down.