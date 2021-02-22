Letter to the Editor, Feb. 23, 2021: School info officer adds laughter to parent calls

School info officer adds

laughter to parent calls

I am the mom of a middle schooler and I work full time. I use to cringe when "Hanover County" showed up on my phone because I knew it was going to be a "school is closed" call. It was hard for me to balance work and my son home from school. More recently, it has gotten so much easier. The acceptance of what is and how I can react to it has changed my life since COVID-19 hit. Now, I look forward to the calls from Chris Whitley, Hanover's public information officer. He is hilarious and makes us laugh with his funny announcements that mostly are songs. We need more laughter, we need more acceptance and thanks to Whitley for helping us do that. Enjoying the little things helps handle the hard things.