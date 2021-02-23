Letter to the Editor, Feb. 23, 2021: Utilize unused schools to house, help needy

Utilize unused schools

to house, help needy

When Abraham Lincoln was president, he made a comment about a nation being divided. Well, our nation is divided worse now than in his time. We have people homeless, hungry and living in poverty. Granted, we have a larger population and also more nationalities than when he was president.

A possible solution? There are schools that are not in use because of new ones that were built or the children have been transferred to another school district. Why not use the schools left unattended and turn them into dorm rooms? The kitchens still are intact so stoves and other appliances could be used. Come on, utilize what we have and help those who are less fortunate.