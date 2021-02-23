Letter to the Editor, Feb. 24, 2021: First vaccine registration not in state data base

First vaccine registration

not in state data base

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My wife and I both are age 75 with pre-existing conditions. About six weeks ago, I called the local health department and asked how to register for the vaccine inoculations. I was given a number for our area (Chesterfield County). I called and a young lady took down all the information for both of us, and she told me we would be notified by phone and email when and where the shots would be available.

Two weeks ago, the local news reported that all of the data from the regional areas would be transferred to a state-run database and to check for our information. My wife checked it this past week and found that our information had not been entered. She reregistered us, hopefully, for the last time.

I want to alert people who registered prior to the formation of the state database that they should not take their registration for granted. Check the new database and make sure your information is there and if not, then fill out the new data sheet.

I figure we will be inoculated by Jan. 23, 2023.

Michael Hathcock.