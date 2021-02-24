Letter to the Editor, Feb. 25, 2021 : Family Security Act adds safety, clarity to monies

Family Security Act adds
safety, clarity to monies
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are faced with two competing views on how best to redistribute income back to those who are in need. These are the Family Security Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and, an expansion of the child tax credit in the COVID-19 relief package.
We should be asking our U.S. Congressional senators and representatives to champion the Family Security Act for a number of reasons. Direct payments from the U.S. Social Security Administration will bring transparency to the cost as opposed to hiding it through expanding tax expenditures in the existing tax code. The Social Security offices already distributing monthly checks to millions, are significantly better equipped to send out monthly checks as opposed to the Internal Revenue Service.
The Family Security Act applies payments to all Americans equally without an income phaseout (although there is a tax clawback portion of this proposal for people with incomes of more than $200,000 for singles and $400,000 for couples.) The Family Security Act advances simplicity and transparency by eliminating tax breaks and spending programs such as head of household filing status, the child and dependent care tax credit, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and state and local tax deductions. Perhaps most importantly, The Family Security Act, by moving these benefits to direct cash payments, moves decision-making to the lowest level, meaning that it is up to beneficiaries to determine the best allocation of the financial resources that are being made available to them.
Given the current political climate, we as citizens must demand the most simple and straightforward implementation of federal government programs and to ask that programs implemented by the government equally benefit all citizens, and expect full transparency of the cost of those programs. The Family Security Act is a step toward these principles and is the beginning of a better way of implementing safety net programs at the federal level.
Art Copeland.
Henrico.