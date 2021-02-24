Letter to the Editor, Feb. 25, 2021 : Family Security Act adds safety, clarity to monies

Family Security Act adds

safety, clarity to monies

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We are faced with two competing views on how best to redistribute income back to those who are in need. These are the Family Security Act, sponsored by U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and, an expansion of the child tax credit in the COVID-19 relief package.

We should be asking our U.S. Congressional senators and representatives to champion the Family Security Act for a number of reasons. Direct payments from the U.S. Social Security Administration will bring transparency to the cost as opposed to hiding it through expanding tax expenditures in the existing tax code. The Social Security offices already distributing monthly checks to millions, are significantly better equipped to send out monthly checks as opposed to the Internal Revenue Service.