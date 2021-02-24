Letter to the Editor, Feb. 25, 2021: Snyder failing test to 'lead by example'

Snyder failing test

to 'lead by example'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past year, we saw Republican politicians put their political campaigns ahead of public safety and risk outbreaks of COVID-19. Whether it was former President Donald Trump holding massive rallies without social distancing, or local GOP congressional candidates holding fundraisers indoors without masks, voters saw political leaders simply disregarding the dangers of COVID-19 and rightfully voted against many of them. But Virginia Republicans running for governor seemed to not have learned that lesson.

Pete Snyder, a Republican candidate for governor, repeatedly has flouted public health guidelines for his campaign events. When I saw the photos of Snyder packed indoors with what he calls “GOP fighters,” the majority of whom were elderly and none of whom were wearing masks, I felt that — much like Trump — Snyder was putting politics over lives. And remember, these are his donors and his supporters. If he doesn’t care enough to protect them, how can I trust him to protect my family? Although Virginia recently has been doing very well with containing the spread of the pandemic, it still is out there, and it still is as dangerous as it was in March of this past year.