Letter to the Editor, Feb. 25, 2021: Va. legislature praised in death penalty decision

Va. legislature praised

in death penalty decision

Looking back at the abolishment of the death penalty, Virginia is making a valiant effort at changing its course in history. The death penalty has been a powerful weapon used upward of 1,400 times. Seeing the Virginia General Assembly prioritize the facts behind the death penalty, however, instead of one’s own feelings is an exciting notion. Since the death penalty generally is seen as the ultimate form of punishment for a criminal, many think it should be reserved for the most extreme cases. In the state legislature, the catalyst to abolish the penalty was suggested by a family member of a murder victim whose murderer was executed by the state. That person stated that it “...tends to bring more harm to victims’ family members than providing us any comfort or solace.'' This undermines the idea that most advocates incorrectly are acting on behalf of the victims. That’s not to mention the presence and inseparability of racism from the death penalty, as well as wrongful convictions and sentencing innocent people to death. This apparently happened to Earl Washington Jr., who came within days of being executed. I find it impressive that the state legislature would listen to these facts and abolish the 400-year-old criminal punishment. I hope the legislature will continue to look at issues in a similar manner.