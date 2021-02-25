Letter to the Editor, Feb. 26, 2021: Alexandria employees seek voice in decisions

Alexandria employees

seek voice in decisions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The city of Alexandria long has enjoyed a reputation of respect and praise for its strong communities. Public employees who provide vital services play a big role in maintaining that reputation.

I have been with the city for more than 10 years as a refuse collector. My work is not just about emptying trash bins and transporting trash. I know people on my route, which means when my regulars forget to put out their bins or need help storing their bins, I am happy to help.

Currently, workers have no voice when the city makes changes to schedules or other policies, which is not good for workers, residents or the city. Alexandria public employees are advocating for a collective bargaining ordinance that gives us a seat at the table to discuss changes that will affect our work and the well-being of residents. There is a proposed ordinance that misses the mark. It only would allow workers to negotiate around wages and benefits — but not on policies and processes.