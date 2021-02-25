Letter to the Editor, Feb. 26, 2021: Dominion Energy gets pass from senate group

Dominion Energy gets
pass from Senate panel
Editor, Times-Dispatch
According to recent reports, the Virginia General Assembly's Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, led by Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, killed legislation to refund all the extra earnings, more than $500 million, which Dominion Energy has bilked their ratepayers out of over the last few years.
As a Virginia citizen, I closely follow the issues in front of Virginia legislators every year, and I recall that, at every opportunity, this same committee has rejected any and all legislation that would force Dominion Energy to be more transparent in its dealings with either the General Assembly, the State Corporation Commission or their ratepayers.
Dominion already has one of the best deals in the financial world. With every infrastructure project it takes on, big and small, it receives a generous 9.2% rate of return from ratepayers. Any investor in the world would be happy with that; there’s no need to overcharge their customers in order to excessively fatten up shareholder profits as well.
I do, of course, realize that there are hidden costs in keeping the lights on. Most everyone accepts that and I’m sure the majority of customers are happy to fund the necessary overhead for reliable power. Dominion’s repair crews and rank-and-file employees do a great job. It’s the corporate group that bothers me — the incredible arrogance, the clumsy attempts every few years to get themselves a better deal, and most galling of all, its contempt for their own captive customers.
Blanket support of Dominion cannot, according to any view of public benefit, possibly be considered responsible, sensible lawmaking. It only can be rationalized as a quid pro quo” for the campaign support the company provides Saslaw and other members of his committee. If I were in their shoes, I personally would be ashamed and disgusted for supporting and enabling Dominion’s corporate greed.
George Ohrstrom II.
Berryville.