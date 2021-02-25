Letter to the Editor, Feb. 26, 2021: Dominion Energy gets pass from senate group

Dominion Energy gets

pass from Senate panel

Editor, Times-Dispatch

According to recent reports, the Virginia General Assembly's Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, led by Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, killed legislation to refund all the extra earnings, more than $500 million, which Dominion Energy has bilked their ratepayers out of over the last few years.

As a Virginia citizen, I closely follow the issues in front of Virginia legislators every year, and I recall that, at every opportunity, this same committee has rejected any and all legislation that would force Dominion Energy to be more transparent in its dealings with either the General Assembly, the State Corporation Commission or their ratepayers.

Dominion already has one of the best deals in the financial world. With every infrastructure project it takes on, big and small, it receives a generous 9.2% rate of return from ratepayers. Any investor in the world would be happy with that; there’s no need to overcharge their customers in order to excessively fatten up shareholder profits as well.