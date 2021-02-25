Letter to the Editor, Feb. 26, 2021: Not 'aged' or 'elderly,' how about 'vintage?'

Not 'aged or elderly,'

how about 'vintage?'

"Elderly people" — I applaud and agree with the abandonment of terms of reference that could be deemed sexist, racist or otherwise belittling — but what about ageist labels such as "elderly?" This transition to gentler terms of reference has not appealed to those who are older than age 60. Depending on the federal law or regulations, most of us are defined as being "elderly." Although there have been some attempts at using "seniors" or "older persons" (the latter still seems ageist to me), the term "elderly" still is predominant. I complained to a friend about being "elderly" and he suggested that we be called "vintage." This is a brilliant idea and I started, we would have to start with removing the term "elderly" from laws and regulations — not likely to happen.